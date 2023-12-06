Left Menu

Honduras bus crash leaves 12 dead, dozens injured

A bus in Honduras skidded off a highway and fell into a ravine on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring around two dozen others, authorities said. The bus, carrying nearly 60 people, crashed into a bridge before tipping into a stream at the bottom of the ravine about 41 kilometers (25 miles) from Tegucigalpa, according to police officials.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 01:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A bus in Honduras skidded off a highway and fell into a ravine on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring around two dozen others, authorities said.

The bus, carrying nearly 60 people, crashed into a bridge before tipping into a stream at the bottom of the ravine about 41 kilometers (25 miles) from Tegucigalpa, according to police officials. "There are now 12 dead - 10 died at the scene and another two at the hospital in Tegucigalpa," said fire brigade Lieutenant Cristian Sevilla.

The seriously injured had been taken to the hospital by ambulance and helicopter, officials said. Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on social media X that instructions had been given to the relevant agencies to deal with the emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

