Science News Roundup: China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane-fuelled rocket; Oldest mosquito fossil comes with a bloodsucking surprise

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Oldest mosquito fossil comes with a bloodsucking surprise

Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are killed annually by malaria and other diseases spread through the bite of mosquitoes, insects that date back to the age of dinosaurs. All of these bites are inflicted by females, which possess specialized mouth anatomy that their male counterparts lack. But it has not always been that way. Researchers said they have discovered the oldest-known fossils of mosquitoes - two males entombed in pieces of amber dating to 130 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and found near the town of Hammana in Lebanon. To their surprise, the male mosquitoes possessed elongated piercing-sucking mouthparts seen now only in females.

China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane-fuelled rocket

Beijing-based LandSpace Technology, one of China's private space companies, is preparing to launch satellite payloads to orbit in a key commercial test of its methane and liquid oxygen fuelled rocket. Investors and rocket developers have said methane could offer a way to help slash costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient manner.

