Left Menu

Michaung weakens into depression, to transform into well marked low pressure in six hours

PTI | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:10 IST
Michaung weakens into depression, to transform into well marked low pressure in six hours
  • Country:
  • India

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung that ravaged parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday has now weakened into a depression and moved northwards, said a Meteorological official on Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move northwards and further weaken into a well marked low pressure area in the next six hours, the official said.

It moved at a speed of 11 km per hour in the past six hours until 5:30 am and lay centred over northeast Telangana, adjoining south Chhattisgarh, south interior Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the official added.

"The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Michaung) over central coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 5:30 am on December 6 near latitude 17.4 degrees north and longitude 80.5 degrees east," Amaravati Meteorological Centre head Stella Kiran told PTI.

The weather system is about 50 km east to northeast of Khammam, 110 km north to northeast of Gannavaram and 250 km south of Jagdalpur.

Under the influence of the depression, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, for the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state continue to be cloudy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023