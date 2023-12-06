Left Menu

Cyclone Michaung: TN seeks Rs 5,000 crore central assistance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:18 IST
Cyclone Michaung: TN seeks Rs 5,000 crore central assistance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday.

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release here said.

It said Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking grant of interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore and that the letter will be handed over to the PM by DMK MP TR Baalu.

In the letter, Stalin has detailed the damage caused by ''unprecedented'' rains triggered by the cyclone in the northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

''Especially, the damage is severe in areas under the Corporation of Chennai. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public buildings have suffered severe damage. The livelihood of lakhs of people has been affected.'' ''Explaining these in detail, chief minister Stalin has written to PM Modi, seeking an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore under different heads,'' the release said.

The CM has also sought deputing a central team to assess the damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023