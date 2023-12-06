Illegal constructions demolished near Noida Airport

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:06 IST
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has demolished illegal construction and reclaimed over 11 hectares of land worth Rs 236 crore near the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

Illegal constructions and plotting had taken place in the land parcel concerned which falls in the Tappal area of Aligarh district along the expressway, they said.

The Greenfield Noida International Airport is being constructed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, bordering Aligarh district.

''Action was taken to demolish the illegal construction on 11.7 hectares of land whose total valuation is approximately Rs 236 crore,'' the YEIDA said in a statement.

In compliance with the order passed by the competent authority under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act 1976 against the plotting, the action of comprehensive demolition was carried out on Tuesday, it said.

The YEIDA, which manages land along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway, also warned the general public of fraudsters selling land in the notified property.

''If any person/organisation in any way makes a purchase or sale involving such people, the authority will not take any responsibility for any kind of profit/loss arising from it and they themselves will be responsible for it,'' it added.

