Man, his 11-year-old daughter and teenage son drown in well in MP village

A man, his 11-year-old daughter and a teenage son drowned in a well at a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Dhaparahar village located in Dhuma police station limits, an official said. The victim, Subhash Sahu (50), had gone to sprinkle pesticides on the crops at his farm when the incident took place, Seoni's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh said. ''Sahu's son Arpit was pulling out water from the well using a bucket to mix pesticide when he slipped and fell into it. On seeing this, Sahu jumped into the well to rescue him. When both of them started drowning, Sahu's daughter Arpita also plunged in to save them,'' he said. Soon, a worker, identified as Achchhelal, also jumped in to rescue the trio, Singh said. People gathered at the spot and managed to rescue Achchhelal. However, Sahu and his two children could not be saved, he said.

Some time later, a police team reached the spot and fished out the three bodies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)