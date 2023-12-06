Left Menu

Mamata to start North Bengal trip, attend family wedding in Kurseong

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for an official tour of the northern districts of the state on Wednesday, where she is scheduled to attend a slew of public distribution programmes apart from a family wedding, an official said.On Thursday, she will attend a public distribution programme at Monteviot playground in Kurseong.


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for an official tour of the northern districts of the state on Wednesday, where she is scheduled to attend a slew of public distribution programmes apart from a family wedding, an official said.

On Thursday, she will attend a public distribution programme at Monteviot playground in Kurseong. The wedding will also take place in that town on the same day. ''The CM will be spending a few days in Kurseong. She will be staying at a famed tea garden,'' the official told PTI.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already reached Kurseong to be part of the wedding. The TMC supremo is also scheduled to come to the plains of north Bengal on December 9. Banerjee is also expected to hold administrative and a public distribution programmes in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on December 10 and 11 respectively, the official said. At the programmes, the chief minister is likely to distribute land rights documents to around 4,000 residents of tea gardens, he added.

