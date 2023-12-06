Left Menu

International conference on nephrology to be held in Kolkata from Dec 14

A four-day international conference on nephrology will be held in Kolkata from December 14 in a bid to address challenges faced by patients suffering from kidney-related ailments in the country and overseas, an official said on Wednesday. The Indian Society of Nephrology will hold the 53rd annual conference in Kolkata from December 14, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:49 IST
A four-day international conference on nephrology will be held in Kolkata from December 14 in a bid to address challenges faced by patients suffering from kidney-related ailments in the country and overseas, an official said on Wednesday. Around 200 nephrologists, including 12 experts - presidents of the International Society of Nephrology, American Society of Nephrology, besides former presidents of the UK Renal Association and Canadian Society of Nephrology, will participate in the programme. Representatives of SAARC countries and the Indian Society of Nephrology will also take part in the Indian Society of Nephrology Conference.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are SAARC countries. The Indian Society of Nephrology will hold the 53rd annual conference in Kolkata from December 14, the official said. ''This conference aims at highlighting the importance of nephrologists to address the problem of chronic kidney diseases at the grassroots level, and to ensure that scientific advances reach patients in remote areas,'' Dr Saubhik Surai, organising secretary of the body, said. The 52nd edition of the conference was held in Pune.

