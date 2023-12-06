Left Menu

Mexico Q1 inflation data key for monpol decisions, cenbanker Heath says

"In January 2023 we were surprised to see inflation on the rise, especially on the services side," Heath said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:46 IST
Mexico Q1 inflation data key for monpol decisions, cenbanker Heath says

Mexico's first-quarter inflation data, particularly January's inflation data, will be key for the country's central bank's upcoming monetary policy decisions, board member Jonathan Heath said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Heath, in an interview with local newspaper Reforma, said challenges lie ahead in the fight to lower inflation, which remains above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. "In January 2023 we were surprised to see inflation on the rise, especially on the services side," Heath said. "We don't want to find ourselves with a similar surprise this time around. So, the first quarter, particularly January, will be key."

Heath added that headline inflation is not expected to continue declining, which would make it harder for overall inflation to keep doing down. Demand is also growing more quickly than supply, with "visible" pressures on the demand side, he said.

Meanwhile Mexico's government is rushing to finish flagship infrastructure projects before the current administration leaves office next year, "putting the accelerator" on spending, Heath said. "Unfortunately the electoral cycle does not agree with the economic cycle and the inflation cycle that we are trying to combat," Heath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023