Jharkhand CM lays foundation of development projects worth over Rs 300 crore

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the Centre was yet to pay Rs 1,36,000-crore coal royalty to the state.

Addressing the 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' programme in Seraikela-Kharswan district, Soren said had the state received the amount, the government would have paid Rs 2,500 pension to the elderly of the state every month.

He added the money could have also been used to irrigate thousands of acres of agriculture fields, provide Rs 10 lakh to youths for self-employment and gas cylinders for Rs 500.

On the development work being carried out by his government, Soren said 15,000km roads will be constructed in addition to providing electricity and water to villages.

The CM said 66,000 people were availing one unit of free electricity as announced by his government. ''Besides, five units of free electricity were being provided to people who were planting trees in their houses or campus in urban areas to preserve environment,'' he added.

During the day, the CM laid foundation of 90 development projects worth Rs 236 crore, inaugurated 142 projects worth Rs 80 crore and distributed assets worth Rs 244 crore among 1.23 lakh beneficiaries.

