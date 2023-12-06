Delhi Fire Services rescues over 6,800 birds, animals in January-November: Official data

The Delhi Fire Services has rescued more than 6,800 birds and animals in the past 11 months, according to official data.

Of the total, 3,247 were animals and 3,642 birds, the data showed.

According to Delhi Fire Services data accessed by PTI, more than 29,000 distress calls from the national capital were recorded between January 1 and November 30.

''Rescue of innocent animals is really tough work. There is no verbal communication, animals do not respond, which makes rescue operations more challenging,'' Atul Garg, chief of the Delhi Fire Services told PTI, adding that the animals sometimes attack the fire-fighters as well.

''Ask our team member Ved Prakash. He had to get 19 stitches on his face after being attacked by a dog stuck in a canal that he was trying to save,'' Garg said, as he showed a picture of Prakash on his mobile phone.

The fire department recently launched a three-hour rescue operation to save a dog that had been stuck inside a south Delhi drain for three days.

''The number of distress calls for saving birds increases during the kite-flying season,'' Garg said. The Delhi Fire Services has responded to 29,034 distress calls throughout the year.

Most of these rescue operations were carried out around Independence Day during the traditional kite flying season in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, 3,158 distress calls were received in August, 2,965 in November and 2,935 in May.

''The Delhi Fire Services rescued 831 birds in August around Independence Day. Every life is important to us and our fire-fighters risk their lives to save them,'' Garg said.

Most of the distress calls were for the rescue of birds such as crows, pigeons and parrots that got entangled in the sharp kite strings dangling from overhead wires or trees.

An analysis of the data shows that the highest number of animal rescue incidents were reported in November. The data showed that 348 animals were rescued during Diwali. February, with 224, recorded the least number of incidents.

Faiyaz Khudsar, a bird expert, told PTI over the phone, ''Not only birds, even humans have lost their lives in past incidents in Delhi due to kite-flying. Chinese manjha is one of the biggest reasons behind deaths of birds in Delhi. The threads used for kite-flying are unwittingly becoming agents of harm, threatening the lives of our feathered friends.'' Khudsar, the Biodiversity Park in-charge, further said that amid the laughter and festivities, it becomes imperative for people to introspect and identify activities that, though seemingly harmless, pose a threat to the environment and its inhabitants.

''We all must ensure that our joy doesn't come at the cost of another's life,'' he added.

The Delhi Fire Services also received calls related to cows, cattle, dogs or cats, and reptiles that got stuck in some areas from where it became impossible for them to come out.

''Only traffic is a major concern for us to reach any location. Otherwise, our fire-fighters will move the earth to save the life of anyone stuck in any problem,'' Garg said.

