Odd News Roundup: Escaped kangaroo captured after punching Canadian officer

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Escaped kangaroo captured after punching Canadian officer

A kangaroo that escaped its handlers during transport to a new home was captured on Monday east of Toronto after a weekend in the wild, but not before delivering a punch in the face to one of the police officers who brought her run to an end. The female kangaroo hopped over her handlers late on Thursday during a rest stop at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario, the park's supervisor and head keeper, Cameron Preyde, told CBC.

