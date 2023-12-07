Israel approves 'minimal' fuel entry increase for Gaza -statement
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-12-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 03:23 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's security cabinet agreed on Wednesday to allow a "minimal addition" of fuel for entry to the Gaza Strip "to prevent a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of disease" in the enclave's south.
In a statement, the Israeli prime minister's office said the amount of fuel would be determined by the cabinet and adjusted based on the local humanitarian situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement