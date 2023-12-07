China's Nov yuan-denominated exports rise 1.7% y/y
China's yuan-denominated exports rose 1.7% and imports rose 0.6% year-on-year in November, customs said in a statement on Thursday.
The trade surplus for the month was 490.8 billion yuan ($68.55 billion). ($1 = 7.1602 Chinese yuan renminbi)
