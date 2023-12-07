Left Menu

Odisha to put up AC tensile fabric structure near Puri Jagannath temple for devotees

It will be set up on 84 metres long and 12 metres breadth, said Prabhat Kumar Panigrahy, a senior engineer of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited OBCC, which is executing different infrastructures under the heritage corridor project in Puri.The structure will be set up about two meters from the drain from Dharmajyoti Lodge to the temple office before the temple on Grand Road, he said, adding that the dedicated corridor will be used only for entry into the temple.At present a temporary structure has been set up before the 12th century shrine for the devotees to enter the temple.

Odisha to put up AC tensile fabric structure near Puri Jagannath temple for devotees
Puri to streamline the queue management system for devotees visiting the Jagannath temple.

The tensile fabric structure will be covered from three sides and will look like a tunnel. It will be set up on 84 metres long and 12 metres breadth, said Prabhat Kumar Panigrahy, a senior engineer of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC), which is executing different infrastructures under the heritage corridor project in Puri.

The structure will be set up about two meters from the drain from Dharmajyoti Lodge to the temple office before the temple on Grand Road, he said, adding that the dedicated corridor will be used only for entry into the temple.

At present a temporary structure has been set up before the 12th century shrine for the devotees to enter the temple. Elderly devotees and children are facing difficulty while standing in the queue for hours before entering the temple, the engineer said.

To ensure smooth visit of devotees to the temple, especially when they are standing in queue, it was decided to set up the structure with AC fitted, he said.

The structure will be removed during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings for smooth movement of the chariots on the Grand Road. Measurement to put up the structure was started on Wednesday and the target was set to complete the project by December 25, he added.

