China's exports in November edged higher for the first time in 7 months, while imports fell

China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday. Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to USD 291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to USD 223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent in October.

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country's reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of USD 68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's USD 56.5 billion.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

