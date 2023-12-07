Left Menu

China's exports in November edged higher for the first time in 7 months, while imports fell

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:06 IST
China's exports in November edged higher for the first time in 7 months, while imports fell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's exports rose in November, the first increase since April, while imports fell, according to customs data released Thursday. Exports rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to USD 291.9 billion, a sign that demand may be picking up after months, but imports fell 0.6 per cent, to USD 223.5 billion, after they climbed 3 per cent in October.

China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country's reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The trade surplus of USD 68.4 billion was up 21 per cent compared to October's USD 56.5 billion.

Demand for Chinese exports has been weak since the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023