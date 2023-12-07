Left Menu

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion amid destructive flooding

Authorities in Seychelles declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives store caused massive damage in an industrial area also facing flooding amid heavy rainfall, according to the presidency.The blast happened overnight in the Providence area of Mahe, the largest and most populous island of the Seychelles.

Authorities in Seychelles declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives store caused “massive damage” in an industrial area also facing flooding amid heavy rainfall, according to the presidency.

The blast happened overnight in the Providence area of Mahe, the largest and most populous island of the Seychelles. Providence is located 710 kilometers (441 miles) from Victoria, the Seychelles capital.

“Everyone is being asked to stay at home,” the presidency said in a statement. “All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement.” Emergency services were at work in the area, the statement said. There was no immediate word on any casualties from the blast.

Much of East Africa is getting heavy rainfall that has caused deadly flooding.

Hundreds have died across the region and millions have been displaced since the heavy rains began in late October.

Other East African countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, have been hit by raging floods made worse by the El Nino phenomenon.

