Cyclone relief: PM has directed release of Rs 450 cr second instalment to TN, says Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, the second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday.

Following an aerial survey and a hi-level meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, Singh said the first instalment of Rs 450 crore had been released earlier to the state.

The release of two instalments to Tamil Nadu is the Centre's share in the State Disaster Response Fund.

''PM Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in TN due to rains, flood,'' he said.

After the meeting with Singh, Stalin said a team from the Centre would soon visit the state to assess damage due to the cyclone.

He termed as 'unseen before,' the rains here and nearby areas and outlined the state's relief initiatives on war-footing. In view of the government's preventive measures, loss of lives and damage has been avoided to a large extent.

The CM said relief work would continue to go on in full swing to bring normalcy in all the affected areas. Chennai city has started returning to normalcy.

The Union Minister said the problem of urban floods has become repetitive in Chennai in recent years and the Government of India has approved a Central funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities.

The Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ''Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project,'' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which includes the Central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on 'X' said the mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.

''This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management.'' Singh told reporters that all the Central agencies including NDRF, are doing their best as regards mitigation work in Tamil Nadu.

''I have been directed by PM Modi to monitor the situation; PM has spoken to CM Stalin.'' The prime minister has assured the chief minister of all possible help from the Central government, he added.

Earlier, Singh undertook an aerial survey of flood hit northern Tamil Nadu and held discussions with Stalin over the extent of damage due to the cyclone Michaung.

After he surveyed Chennai and nearby areas hit by torrential rains and flood, the Union Minister called on Stalin at the Secretariat here and he was briefed on the cyclone, the damage caused and the relief needed from the Centre.

The CM submitted a memorandum (Impact of Cyclone Michaung, Interim Report) to Singh seeking interim relief, the government said.

''The Union Minister (Rajnath Singh) has assured expeditious release of funds by the Centre,'' Stalin said.

Union Minister of State, L Murugan and Central government officials were present during Singh's meeting with Stalin at the Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena accompanied the Defence Minister during the aerial survey.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has already sought an interim Central relief of Rs 5,060 crore.

Under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung,' Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet districts received a total of 109.41 cm rainfall (December 3 and 4). Poonamalle (in Tiruvallur district, a Chennai suburb) received 32 cm and Perungudi (Chennai) received 29 cm.

