Mumbai's civic body to appoint marshals to curb illegal parking

The chief minister has given instructions to appoint marshals at the division level to solve this problem, the release quoted Chahal as saying.Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde told PTI the marshals would help Mumbai police to regulate illegal parking.The BMC has no power to fine illegally parked vehicles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:36 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Marshals will be appointed to prevent illegal parking in Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner IS Chahal on the directive of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body said in a release.

''Parking of vehicles anywhere other than the designated parking lots not only causes traffic jams but also inconveniences the public. Walking becomes difficult and litter is generated around vehicles. The chief minister has given instructions to appoint marshals at the division level to solve this problem,'' the release quoted Chahal as saying.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde told PTI the marshals would help Mumbai police to regulate illegal parking.

''The BMC has no power to fine illegally parked vehicles. Only the police and RTO have these powers. Hence, these marshals will help Mumbai police,'' he explained.

As per RTO records, Mumbai has 45 lakh registered vehicles, with two lakh vehicles getting registered in the metropolis annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

