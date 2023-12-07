Left Menu

Agreement on EU fiscal rules possible this week - German Finmin

An agreement on the reform of EU fiscal rules is possible this week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday in Brussels.

"Germany is coming here to Brussels today in the knowledge that an agreement is possible and we also have the will to reach an agreement," the minister said. EU finance ministers are to discuss changes to the rules on Thursday and Friday, aiming to agree on a joint position that would then be negotiated with the European Parliament early in 2024.

"Germany and France are now 90% in agreement on key issues," Lindner said. However, there are still disagreements on the excessive deficit procedure. Under EU rules, which set a limit of 3% of GDP on budget deficits and 60% of GDP on public debt, when a country breaches the deficit ceiling it must cut the deficit by 0.5% of GDP in structural terms every year until it is below 3% again. This obligation is called an "

excessive deficit procedure" .

France wants a smaller annual deficit reduction if a government makes reforms and invests under a medium-term plan of four years that would be negotiated with the European Commission. Germany wants more ambitious targets. "We are convinced that excessive deficits must be reduced quickly and that more ambitious standards must be applied," Lindner said.

