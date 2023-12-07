Left Menu

Doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services from Dec 10: Punjab CM

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:41 IST
Doorstep delivery of citizen-centric services from Dec 10: Punjab CM
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will roll out a new scheme 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar', aimed to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, from December 10.

This initiative will provide the state's residents hassle-free access to government-to-citizen (G2C) services, he said in an official statement.

The scheme will bring all the 43 citizen-centric services, such as issuance of certificates of birth and death, income, caste, pensions, and electricity bill payments, among others right to the doorsteps of people, Mann said.

The chief minister said people can avail of the services by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience. On making a registration, people will receive an SMS with the list of documents required, the fee to avail the particular service, and the date and time of appointment, Mann added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023