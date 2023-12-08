Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City - Reuters witness
Updated: 08-12-2023 01:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:37 IST
An earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City on Thursday afternoon, a Reuters witness said.
Earthquake alarms went off throughout the capital.
