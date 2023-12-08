Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:45 IST
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, according to the country's national seismological institute.
The earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Reuters witnesses reported. Earthquake alarms went off throughout the capital, sending people running out of businesses and homes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Mexico City
Advertisement