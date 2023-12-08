Left Menu

Earthquake hits central Mexico, rattles capital but no damages

An earthquake jolted parts of central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages. The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). He said he could feel his car shake. "This one's strong.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2023 02:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 02:43 IST
Earthquake hits central Mexico, rattles capital but no damages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

An earthquake jolted parts of central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter struck the central state of Puebla, south of Mexico City, at a depth of 27 miles (44 km), according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres wrote in a post on social media, and no reports of damage in Puebla either, according to state's governor.

Earthquake alarms blared throughout Mexico City, sending people running out of businesses and homes. Manuel Maldonado was driving in the capital's central Anzures neighborhood when the alarm sounded and traffic stopped. He said he could feel his car shake.

"This one's strong. For it to move the car, it's strong," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023