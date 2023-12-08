Earthquake hits central Mexico, rattles capital but no damages
An earthquake jolted parts of central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages. The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). He said he could feel his car shake. "This one's strong.
The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter struck the central state of Puebla, south of Mexico City, at a depth of 27 miles (44 km), according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres wrote in a post on social media, and no reports of damage in Puebla either, according to state's governor.
Earthquake alarms blared throughout Mexico City, sending people running out of businesses and homes. Manuel Maldonado was driving in the capital's central Anzures neighborhood when the alarm sounded and traffic stopped. He said he could feel his car shake.
"This one's strong. For it to move the car, it's strong," he said.
