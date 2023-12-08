Environmental film fest to begin in Guwahati on Dec 9

An environmental film festival will take place in Guwahati for the first time from December 9 to 10, the organisers said on Friday.

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) will happen at Agora Theatre Space.

ALT EFF Founder Kunal Khanna said, ''We are extremely excited as we take the festival to our audiences across all states of India with our on-ground screening partners.'' As the climate crisis is gradually increasing and impacting all in different ways, the organisers have decided to decentralise the country's premier environmental festival and provide opportunities for audiences across states to engage, learn and be inspired to act, he said.

A key highlight of this year's edition is the presence of the distinguished Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves, on the esteemed jury panel.

ALT EFF, which started in 2020, has been showcasing films championing environmental causes. The festival's success prompted a significant expansion of its decentralised model with on-ground screenings planned across all states in India, Khanna said.

