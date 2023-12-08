Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits parts of Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the Meghalaya capital Shillong and adjoining areas on Friday morning, an official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale took place at 8.46 am, an official at the Regional Seismological Centre here told PTI.

The epicentre of the earthquake was detected at a depth of 14 km in Mawphlang area, southwest of the city, he said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

