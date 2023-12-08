Arogya World announces India's 2023 Healthy Workplaces

Arogya World, a non-profit organization working to prevent diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change, today announced their 2023 Healthy Workplaces and recognized 36 companies for championing workplace health in India. At its annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards flagship event the organization recognized these Healthy Workplaces for promoting physical health and mental well-being of employees and addressing NCD prevention at the workplace.

We congratulate all 2023 Healthy Workplaces and also those who continue to reaffirm their commitment to health and well being of their employees Bridge Health Medical & Digital Solutions Private Limited, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India, GAR Corporate Services Private Limited, Honeywell International India Private Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Otis Global Services Center Private Limited, Otis India, Petronet LNG Limited, Kochi Terminal, REA India Private Limited, ACG World (6 Entities), BetterPlace Safety Solutions Private Limited, Carelon Global Solutions India LLP, Conrad Bengaluru, DHL Express India Private Limited, EID Parry (India) Limited, MSN Laboratories Private Limited, Nayara Energy Limited, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Syenergy Environics Limited, Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services Limited, VA Tech Wabag Limited, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited, Breakthrough Trust, Infallible Travel Concepts Private Limited, Media Mantra, National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited, NCDEX eMarkets Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Healthy Workplaces that renewed their commitment to employee health this year include, ABB India Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Chittoor, Bosch Limited, Wipro Limited, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Arogya World also recognized 7 exemplary Healthy Workplaces for attaining the platinum level namely Bayer, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HSBC Electronic Data Processing Private Limited, Jhajjar Power Limited, Nexus Select Trust, Optum Global Solutions India Private Limited and Tata Motors Limited. It also acknowledged 7 Healthy Workplaces that renewed their commitment to Platinum level, namely Godrej Industries Limited & Associated Companies, Hero MotoCorp Limited, Indegene, MSD PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED, NTPC Limited, Reliance Industries Limited and TVS Motor Company Limited. This is the highest level of honor in the program, and demonstrates improvements in health metrics over time. The Platinum companies stand for excellence in employee health and are true ambassadors of workplace health.

Srabani Banerjee, Head of Healthy Workplace Program, Arogya World, said, ''Committed to holistic employee well-being, we at Arogya World empower organizations to embrace a data-driven culture of health and educate their teams about NCD prevention. It's inspiring to witness the new age leadership prioritizing employee health and well-being, embedding it into business strategy and advancing sustainable and socially responsible practices.'' The Healthy Workplace program accreditation is a rigorous assessment that involves interaction with eminent Industry Health Experts. The assessors evaluate and ascertain that the programs and interventions implemented by the company meet Arogya World's Healthy Workplace criteria. The criteria are aligned with WHO guidelines on workplace health., and cover Leadership engagement, physical health criteria (like healthy eating, tobacco cessation, and physical activity), and mental health criteria introduced by Arogya World for the first time in 2020 in response to COVID times. Arogya World has consistently maintained the view that workplaces offer a strategic platform for addressing NCDs. The Arogya World Healthy Workplace Conference has played a pivotal role in progressing the dialogue on workplace health in India and is actively contributing to sustaining this momentum.

About Arogya World A non-profit organization, Arogya World (www.arogyaworld.org), a recipient of the prestigious 2022 UN Interagency Task Force and the WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award, has been working for more than a decade to prevent diabetes and related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change. Arogya World targets workplaces for chronic disease prevention because work is where so many people spend a large part of their day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)