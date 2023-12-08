Left Menu

EU's Gentiloni: Confident an agreement on fiscal rules can be reached soon

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:17 IST
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
European Union Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday an agreement on new EU fiscal rules should be reached soon, adding some legal aspects needed to be clarified.

"We made a lot of progress but the mission is not yet accomplished. I am quite optimistic that in the coming days an agreement can be reached," he said upon his arrival at a meeting of EU Finance ministers in Brussels.

France and Germany still differ on how to sustain investment when the budget deficit is above EU limits, and other countries, roughly in two camps behind Paris and Berlin, are wrangling over issues including the minimum pace of annual debt reduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

