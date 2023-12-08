PM Modi asks investors to explore limitless potential of Uttarakhand

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked investors to explore Uttarakhands limitless potential in various sectors and convert them into opportunities.He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked investors to explore Uttarakhand's limitless potential in various sectors and convert them into opportunities.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here. Uttarakhand is a combination of divinity and development, the Prime Minister said.

''Nature, culture, heritage - Uttarakhand has everything. You have to explore them and convert them into opportunities,'' Modi said.

Recalling his earlier remark during a visit to Kedarnath that the third decade of the century belongs to Uttarakhand, he said the prediction is coming true. He also said the last ten years have seen the emergence of an aspirational India.

Modi also launched the House of Himalayas brand to promote local products manufactured by women's self-help groups in the international markets. Congratulating the state government for the launch of the brand, Modi said it was in keeping with the concept of Vocal for Local and Local to Global. ''It will give identity to local products in the markets abroad. It will also help fulfil my commitment of making 2 crore Lakhpati didis (sisters) in times to come,'' the Prime Minister said. Preparations for the summit have been going on for months. It is being attended by more than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and abroad. The target of the summit was to sign MoUs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but it has already exceeded that limit to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore in the run-up to the event, which saw various roadshows being held by Dhami in India's metro cities as well as London, Birmingham in the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

