Cyclone Michaung's aftermath: Andhra Pradesh CM visits Tirupati and Bapatla districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tirupati and Bapatla districts on Friday to take stock of the post-cyclone Michaung situation.

He first visited Tirupati district and sanctioned repair works worth Rs 32 crore, which included 110 tanks, roads and other infrastructure on war footing.

''The loss we all suffered is inexplicable. We set up 92 relief camps in this place (Tirupati district). Around 8,500 people were shifted to those camps. We gave food rations to 60,000 people who were marooned,'' said Reddy, addressing Balireddypalem villagers and cyclone victims.

The chief minister said under the ward and village volunteer system of Andhra Pradesh, the government will come to the rescue of anybody who suffered a loss in the cyclone.

Aimed at basic compensation, Reddy promised Rs 2,500 financial assistance to all the families belonging to the 60,000 people who received the food rations.

Further, he noted that officials are working a war footing to restore power as soon as possible.

Earlier, accompanied by Home Minister Taneti Vanita, local legislators and officials, the chief minister visited Swarnamukhi river, which suffered a breach at Balireddypalem, Vakadu mandal in Tirupati district.

He also surveyed the devastation caused by the cyclone while officials explained the ground situation with facts and figures.

During his interaction with the villagers, the chief minister said he had directed officials to find a permanent solution so that a breach would not recur in the Swarnamukhi river. As part of this effort, Reddy said a high-level bridge will be built.

The chief minister also viewed a photo exhibition of the destruction caused by Michaung at Balireddypalem.

He will also visit Marrupolupalem village in Bapatla district and interact with the villagers and cyclone victims. The chief minister would also interact with farmers at Patanandayalapalem and pay a visit to cyclone-affected paddy fields in Buddham.

