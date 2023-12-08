PSP Projects bags construction order worth Rs 102 cr
PSP Projects on Friday said that it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 101.67 crore in Gujarat.
The project is to be completed within 18 months. Post completion, the operation and maintenance work would be carried out for a further period of four years, the Ahmedabad-based multidisciplinary construction company said in a filing to BSE.
''The company is in receipt of Work Order worth Rs 101.67 crore (excl GST) for domestic project 'construction and maintenance of main building of GBRC' for Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat i.e. a domestic entity, in Government Category,'' the filing said.
The contract is a lump sum contract having the nature of a turnkey project.
With the receipt of above orders, the total order inflow for the current fiscal till date amounts to Rs 1,060.30 crore. Shares of the company dropped 1.13 per cent to Rs 770.35 in the pre-close session.
