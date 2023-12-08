Left Menu

RITES enters into pact with Oil India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd has signed a pact with Oil India Ltd to develop Duliajan Township in Assam as a mini smart city, according to an exchange filing.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), RITES will undertake an extensive study, review the existing system and prepare a suitable, feasible design to develop the township which is managed and operated by Oil India.

The collaboration which aims at reviving the township, involves infrastructure works such as review of existing drainage system and design, detailed project report (DPR) for integration of solid waste management system, review of road and traffic network and plan for parking facilities, the company said.

RITES will offer its expertise in buildings, horticulture and beautification works. RITES Ltd shares dropped by 1.7 per cent to close at Rs 474 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

