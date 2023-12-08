UKMTO receives reports of vessel ordered to alter course in the southern Red Sea - statement
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday it received reports of an entity declaring itself to be the Yemeni authorities ordering a vessel to alter course in the southern Red Sea.
UKMTO advised vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, it said in a statement.
