Left Menu

Leopardess caught in cage set up by forest dept gives birth to four cubs in Nashik

A leopardess that was caged in Nashik in Maharashtra after it strayed close to a village earlier this week has given birth to four cubs, a forest department official said on Friday.It may be the first incident of its kind in the district when a wild cat has given birth immediately after being caged, he added.The leopardess was trapped on Monday in a cage set up in Khokdicha Mala in Shinde-Palse Shivar area along the Nashik-Pune highway. The leopardess and the cubs are healthy, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:35 IST
Leopardess caught in cage set up by forest dept gives birth to four cubs in Nashik
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopardess that was caged in Nashik in Maharashtra after it strayed close to a village earlier this week has given birth to four cubs, a forest department official said on Friday.

It may be the first incident of its kind in the district when a wild cat has given birth immediately after being caged, he added.

''The leopardess was trapped on Monday in a cage set up in Khokdicha Mala in Shinde-Palse Shivar area along the Nashik-Pune highway. She gave birth to four cubs on Tuesday night. The leopardess and the cubs are healthy,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023