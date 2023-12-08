Leopardess caught in cage set up by forest dept gives birth to four cubs in Nashik

A leopardess that was caged in Nashik in Maharashtra after it strayed close to a village earlier this week has given birth to four cubs, a forest department official said on Friday.

It may be the first incident of its kind in the district when a wild cat has given birth immediately after being caged, he added.

''The leopardess was trapped on Monday in a cage set up in Khokdicha Mala in Shinde-Palse Shivar area along the Nashik-Pune highway. She gave birth to four cubs on Tuesday night. The leopardess and the cubs are healthy,'' he said.

