Left Menu

London City Hall condemns explosion that damaged clean air zone camera

The expansion of the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in August has been contentious, and hundreds of cameras used to check on vehicles have been vandalised by opponents of the scheme. London's Metropolitan Police said specialist officers were investigating the incident, which took place in Sidcup, a suburb in southeast London, on Wednesday at 1845 GMT, and is being treated a deliberate act.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:20 IST
London City Hall condemns explosion that damaged clean air zone camera
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's City Hall said on Friday that an explosion which damaged a camera used to enforce the British capital's clean air zone was a "reckless act" that could have led to fatalities. The expansion of the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in August has been contentious, and hundreds of cameras used to check on vehicles have been vandalised by opponents of the scheme.

London's Metropolitan Police said specialist officers were investigating the incident, which took place in Sidcup, a suburb in southeast London, on Wednesday at 1845 GMT, and is being treated a deliberate act. "This grotesquely irresponsible behaviour puts both lives and property at risk," a spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. "Police are rightly investigating this dangerous and reckless act."

The police said the camera, which had been installed earlier that day, had been cut down around 90 minutes before the explosion, which damaged it further. Nearby vehicles and a residential property were also damaged in the blast, which police said appeared to have been caused by a "low-sophistication improvised explosive device".

While counter-terrorism officers, including those with specialist expertise in explosives, are leading the investigation, police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism at this stage. No one was injured in the incident, the police added.

Khan has said ULEZ is needed to reduce deaths from illnesses linked to air pollution and fight climate change. Opponents argue the 12.50 pound ($15.73) daily charge on the thousands who drive older, more polluting vehicles, is unfair during a cost-of-living crisis and will cause economic damage. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023