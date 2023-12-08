Ramee Group forays into TN; signs agreement for management of contract property

Hospitality service provider Ramee Group of Hotels marked its foray in Tamil Nadu with the signing up of an agreement for the management of a contract property in the city, the company said.

The strategic move marks the commencement of expansion plans by the company in Tamil Nadu.

Comprising 45 rooms, a 24/7 dining, spa, and state-of-the-art event space, the Coimbatore property would cater to business and leisure travellers.

Ramee Group of Hotels is delighted to announce its entry into Tamil Nadu through the sign-up of a management contract property in Coimbatore, a company statement said on Friday.

''We are excited to introduce the Ramee experience to the dynamic city of Coimbatore,'' said Ramee Group VP India Saurabh Gahoi.

Ramee Group owns Tanatan, R-Adda, Bombay Adda, Secret Cave, Oriental Fusion, and Mirchi among others, in the hospitality sector in Mumbai.

