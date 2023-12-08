Odd News Roundup: Clam makes comeback from extinction off shores of Croatia
Clam makes comeback from extinction off shores of Croatia
A huge clam that was on the verge of extinction has made a comeback, with a surge in numbers in waters off Croatia, marine biologists say. The clam, known as the noble pen shell or pinna nobilis, started dying out as a deadly pathogen spread in parts of the Mediterranean around 2016.
