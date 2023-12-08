U.N. publishes new draft text with range of options on fossil fuel phase out

The U.N. climate agency published a new draft of its COP28 agreement on Friday which included a range of options for the future of fossil fuel use, the most contentious issue at the summit.

The options ranged from: "A phase out of fossil fuels in line with best available science", to including no language on the future use of fossil fuels.

