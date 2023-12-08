U.N. publishes new draft text with range of options on fossil fuel phase out

The U.N. climate agency published a new draft of its COP28 agreement on Friday which included a range of options for the future of fossil fuel use, the most contentious issue at the summit.

The options included in the text, which is still under negotiation, were: - "A phase out of fossil fuels in line with best available science"

- "Phasing out of fossil fuels in line with best available science, the IPCC's 1.5 pathways and the principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement" - "A phase-out of unabated fossil fuels recognizing the need for a peak in their consumption in this decade and underlining the importance for the energy sector to be predominantly free of fossil fuels well ahead of 2050"

- "Phasing out unabated fossil fuels and to rapidly reducing their use so as to achieve net-zero CO2 in energy systems by or around mid-century" - No language on the future use of fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)