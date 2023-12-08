Left Menu

Our voices and needs must be put first in climate talks, young people tell COP28

UN News | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:09 IST
Our voices and needs must be put first in climate talks, young people tell COP28
Young climate advocates at COP28 in Dubai on Friday said they will not sit idly by while climate change threatens their futures. They demanded that government policymakers put the needs of the world's nearly 2 billion children first – their voices and ideas can help rescue the planet. With negotiations on curbing global warming and the future of fossil fuels generating the most buzz as the latest UN climate conference heads towards the finish line – COP28 is scheduled to wrap up next Tuesday – young people and children grabbed the spotlight today. In the lead-up to the conference, the UN released a string of dire reports confirming that our planet is at a tipping point. The latest survey from the UN weather agency, WMO, said that greenhouse gasses have "turbo-charged a dramatic acceleration in ice melt and sea level rise." Tweet URL > UN_News_Centre The world is home to 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 to 24 – the largest youth generation in history. They are increasingly vocal and aware of the risks posed by the climate crisis, and they took the center stage today the Al-Waha theater in Dubai's Expo City. ## Movement for change At a youth dialogue event, Ameila Turk of YOUNGO – a global network of children and youth activists – outlined the global youth statement delivered to delegates at COP28, a policy document prepared with over 750,000 inputs received from over 150 countries. She described it as a part of climate movement. "While we might not necessarily have the ability to bring everybody to a COP itself, the global statement is an excellent example of how we able to show... what we really care about, and to show the audience as well why we are here." In his remarks, Dr. Mashkur Isa of YOUNGO asked attendees under the age of 35 to raise hands and most hands in the packed auditorium went up. However, he noted that it is unfortunate that such a high level of youth representation was largely missing in the day-today work of COP28, as well as previous UN climate conferences. "Despite our continuous calls for ambitious climate cation our children and youth are absent from climate discussions, commitments and policy-making. Parties must protect our interests by immediately placing the voices of children and youth at the center of all levels of climate change decision- making," he stated. ### _ **More to follow from COP28...**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023