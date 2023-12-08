ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures first full-disk images of Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths

The Indian Space Research Organization's Aditya-L1, a satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun, has successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths, the agency said on Friday.

The images were captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), an instrument on board the spacecraft to capture images of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere in near Ultra-violet (UV) wavelength range and to measure the solar irradiance variations in near UV.

The SUIT payload captured its first light science images on December 6, 2023. The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm, excluding Ca II h.

The images reveal several features including sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions, providing scientists with pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere.

Aditya-L1 Mission:The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengthsThe images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm.They provide pioneering insights into the intricate details… pic.twitter.com/YBAYJ3YkUy — ISRO (@isro) December 8, 2023

Aditya-L1 was launched by ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2, 2023, from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. It is the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from the Lagrangian point 1 (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth.

In addition to SUIT, Aditya-L1 carries six other scientific payloads indigenously developed by ISRO and national research laboratories. SUIT was developed by the Inter University Centre for Astronomy & Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, in close collaboration with ISRO.

These payloads are expected to provide most crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and more.