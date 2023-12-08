Left Menu

US consumers' moods brighten as inflation worries subside - UMich

The survey's preliminary gauge of current conditions rose to 74.0 from last month's final level of 68.3, while the expectations index climbed to 66.4, the highest since July, from 56.8 in November. Consumers' outlook for inflation in the year ahead plunged to 3.1% - the lowest since March 2021 - from November's final expectation of 4.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:06 IST
US consumers' moods brighten as inflation worries subside - UMich

U.S. consumer sentiment perked up much more than expected in December, snapping four straight months of declines, as households saw inflation pressures easing, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index shot up to 69.4, the highest since August, from November's final reading of 61.3. The median expectation among economists in a Reuters poll had been for the index to edge up to 62.0.

"Consumer sentiment soared 13% in December, erasing all declines from the previous four months, primarily on the basis of improvements in the expected trajectory of inflation," survey Director Joanne Hsu said in a statement. The survey's preliminary gauge of current conditions rose to 74.0 from last month's final level of 68.3, while the expectations index climbed to 66.4, the highest since July, from 56.8 in November.

Consumers' outlook for inflation in the year ahead plunged to 3.1% - the lowest since March 2021 - from November's final expectation of 4.5%. The 1.4 percentage point decline was the largest monthly drop in one-year inflation expectations in 22 years. Over a five-year horizon, consumers expect inflation to average a three-month low of 2.8%, down from 3.2% in November, which had been the highest since March 2011, when it reached the same level. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Mark Porter and Nick Zieminski)

