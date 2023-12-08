Left Menu

Central teams to visit eight Maha districts to review drought situation

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:40 IST
Four inter-ministerial central teams will visit eight districts of Maharashtra on December 13 and 14 December and assess the drought situation, an official release said here on Friday. The teams will be briefed at the divisional commissioner's office of Pune before their visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Pune, Solapur, Nasik and Jalgaon districts, it added.

