Man's charred body found in dharamshala in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A charred body of a 75-year-old man was found in a room of a dharamshala in Rajsamand district on Friday, police said.People had to break open the door of the room when they saw smoke coming out of it. When they went inside, they found the burned down body of a man, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:31 IST
A charred body of a 75-year-old man was found in a room of a dharamshala in Rajsamand district on Friday, police said.

People had to break open the door of the room when they saw smoke coming out of it. When they went inside, they found the burned down body of a man, police said. The man's identity was ascertained from his Aadhaar card as Bhagwat Das, a resident of Chittorgarh.

Das's body was sent to a hospital mortuary for a post mortem and his family was informed, Nathdwara Mandir Police Station SHO Sunil Sharma said.

Das had been living in the dharamshala since December 1, he said.

