Odd News Roundup: Clam makes comeback from extinction off shores of Croatia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 02:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Clam makes comeback from extinction off shores of Croatia

A huge clam that was on the verge of extinction has made a comeback, with a surge in numbers in waters off Croatia, marine biologists say. The clam, known as the noble pen shell or pinna nobilis, started dying out as a deadly pathogen spread in parts of the Mediterranean around 2016.

