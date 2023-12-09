Left Menu

Australia swelters through heat wave as bushfire risk grows

Australia's southeast on Saturday sweated through a heat wave that raised the risk of bushfires and led authorities to ban fires in large parts of New South Wales state. The nation's weather forecaster predicted a maximum temperature in Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state New South Wales, on Saturday of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), almost 15 degrees above the average December high for the city.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 06:34 IST
Australia swelters through heat wave as bushfire risk grows

Australia's southeast on Saturday sweated through a heat wave that raised the risk of bushfires and led authorities to ban fires in large parts of New South Wales state.

The nation's weather forecaster predicted a maximum temperature in Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state New South Wales, on Saturday of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), almost 15 degrees above the average December high for the city. At Observatory Hill in the centre of Sydney, the temperature was 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at 11:00 a.m. (00:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to forecaster data.

Speaking in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "a time to ensure that we look after each other and stay safe". "Today in Sydney, and in other parts of the east coast, it's a reminder that there just might be something in this climate change stuff," Albanese said, according to an official transcript.

The heat heightens the risk of bushfires amid an already high-risk fire season due to an El Nino weather event, typically associated with extremes such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts. New South Wales fire authorities said on social media platform X that a total fire ban was in place for large swaths of the state, including Sydney, given "very hot, dry and windy conditions" forecast.

There were more than 50 grass and bushfires burning across New South Wales on Saturday morning, according to the state's rural fire service. In a warning on Friday the weather forecaster said "severe heat wave conditions" would continue across much of New South Wales into next week, with peak temperatures predicted through the weekend.

Australia's last two fire seasons have been quiet compared with the catastrophic 2019-2020 "Black Summer" that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023