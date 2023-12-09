US, S.Korea, Japan continuing efforts against North Korea threats, economic coercion - White House's Sullivan
The United States, South Korea and Japan are working on initiatives to respond to North Korea's various threats including "reckless space and ballistic missiles", White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.
During a visit to Seoul, Sullivan said the three countries would continue to work together against "economic coercion" such as supply chain disruptions.
