Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmirs Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 10:20 IST
Srinagar records coldest night of season, minimum temp settles at minus 4.6 Deg C
Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said on Saturday. The temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said. Srinagar's temperature is the lowest so far this season, the officials said. Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius. The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 11. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees. From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the office said.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

