Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan, minimum temperature drops to 5.2 degrees Celsius

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Sikar was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Churu at 7.3 degrees, Sangaria at 7.9 degrees, Pilani at 8.1 degrees, Jalore at 8.3 degrees and Ganganagar at 9.5 degrees, according to the Met office in Jaipur. In Chittorgarh, the night temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius while that in Jodhpur was at 10.8 degrees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)