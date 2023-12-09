Left Menu

Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan, minimum temperature drops to 5.2 degrees Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 11:57 IST
Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan, minimum temperature drops to 5.2 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Sikar was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Churu at 7.3 degrees, Sangaria at 7.9 degrees, Pilani at 8.1 degrees, Jalore at 8.3 degrees and Ganganagar at 9.5 degrees, according to the Met office in Jaipur. In Chittorgarh, the night temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius while that in Jodhpur was at 10.8 degrees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023