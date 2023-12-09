Philippines condemns China's actions in South China Sea against fishing vessels
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-12-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 13:49 IST
The Philippines condemned China's "illegal and aggressive actions" in the South China Sea on Saturday, saying China's coast guard had fired water cannon at a Philippine fisheries bureau vessel on a regular resupply mission.
The Philippine task force for the South China Sea, an inter-agency government body, called for China to stop its "aggressive activities".
